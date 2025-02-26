LGL Partners LLC Acquires 294 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 0.6% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DVY opened at $137.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.02 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.