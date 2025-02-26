Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after acquiring an additional 143,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.