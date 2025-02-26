BinaryX Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.74 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for approximately $119.36 or 0.00135988 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $578.66 million and $1.74 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001007 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,636.91 or 0.99844401 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,274.25 or 0.99431218 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About BinaryX
BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
