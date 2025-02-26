Johnson Financial Group LLC Buys 181,583 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 720.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,583 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

