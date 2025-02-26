iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.20 and last traded at $69.79, with a volume of 352812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.54.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69. The stock has a market cap of $632.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYT. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
