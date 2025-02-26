Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 614,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,002,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,003,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 99,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $171.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.65. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.10 and a 12-month high of $180.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.52 and its 200-day moving average is $169.22.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.