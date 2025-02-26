Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 632 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,282. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.42.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

