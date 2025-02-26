LGL Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,000.28.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $902.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $805.87 and its 200 day moving average is $847.99. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $855.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

