FFT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,224 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.6% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after acquiring an additional 895,277 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,764,000 after acquiring an additional 324,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 381,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,820,000 after acquiring an additional 201,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $513.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.54. The company has a market cap of $326.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

