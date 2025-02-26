iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.09. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $120.33.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
