iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.09. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

