Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 87439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Wheels Up Experience Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UP. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 30,919 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 81,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

