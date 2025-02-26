Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 138695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

