Brightwater Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brightwater Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,664,000 after buying an additional 552,003 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 696,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,863,000 after acquiring an additional 437,527 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after acquiring an additional 397,558 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13,081.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 389,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,664,000 after acquiring an additional 386,294 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,349,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $133.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.48. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

