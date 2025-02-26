Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Stock Price Down 10.4% – Should You Sell?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.21. 735,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,605,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$747.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray is a Canadian producer that cultivates and sells medical and recreational cannabis. In 2021, legacy Aphria acquired legacy Tilray in a reverse merger and renamed itself Tilray. The bulk of its sales are in Canada and in the international medical cannabis export market. U.S. exposure consists of CBD products through Manitoba Harvest and beer through SweetWater.

