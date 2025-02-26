Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $1.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $605.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $627.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

