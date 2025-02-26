Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.13, but opened at $49.77. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $49.69, with a volume of 684,970 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.16.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.70 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 48.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

