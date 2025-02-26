Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 930.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $66.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.97%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

