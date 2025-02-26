Pointe Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.7% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

