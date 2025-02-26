National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03, Zacks reports. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. National Health Investors updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.590-4.660 EPS.

National Health Investors Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NHI stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $86.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

