Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.550-0.600 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

BLMN opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -108.17 and a beta of 1.97.

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.