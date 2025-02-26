Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Invests $229,000 in Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:HFND)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:HFNDFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

NYSEARCA:HFND opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.46. Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27.

The Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF (HFND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to outperform the hedge fund industry by taking long and short positions in broad-based ETFs and futures contracts.

