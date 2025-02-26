Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MTBA opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

