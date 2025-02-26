Nelson Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,414 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 782,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after buying an additional 327,916 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

