5,865 Shares in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Bought by Magnolia Private Wealth LLC

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 267,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 168,005 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 112,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AVSC opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.84. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

