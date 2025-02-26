Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,443 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56,880 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.73 million, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

