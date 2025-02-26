Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.46 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.49% and a net margin of 67.54%.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

BSM stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 92.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

