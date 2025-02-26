Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,791 shares during the period. Nasdaq accounts for about 1.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $31,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $84.15. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.72.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

