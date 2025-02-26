Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.00 and traded as low as C$13.63. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$13.81, with a volume of 428,879 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHP.UN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.81.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Price Performance

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick.

