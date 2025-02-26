Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.41 and traded as low as C$2.14. Lavras Gold shares last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 50,500 shares trading hands.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The firm has a market cap of C$110.43 million, a P/E ratio of -33.67 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lavras Gold

In other Lavras Gold news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 154,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.43, for a total transaction of C$376,296.40. Also, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,664.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 276,100 shares of company stock worth $647,164 and have sold 205,400 shares worth $495,964. Company insiders own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

