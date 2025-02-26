Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,110.90 ($14.08) and traded as low as GBX 1,108 ($14.04). Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 1,108 ($14.04), with a volume of 1,532 shares.

Dewhurst Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,072.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,110.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Dewhurst Group alerts:

Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX 66.58 ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Dewhurst Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dewhurst Group Plc will post 99.7495826 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dewhurst Group Increases Dividend

About Dewhurst Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Dewhurst Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Dewhurst Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

(Get Free Report)

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.