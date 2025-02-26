ARK Investment Management LLC Has $49.11 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $49,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after acquiring an additional 352,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,505,000 after acquiring an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,570,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,461,000 after acquiring an additional 171,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. This represents a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $379.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.62, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $384.90 and its 200 day moving average is $333.10.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Baird R W downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.08.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

