ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,548 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $19,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of SEA by 213.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 4,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.
SEA Trading Down 2.7 %
SEA stock opened at $123.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $139.18. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SEA Company Profile
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SEA
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.