ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 312,144 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,412,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,144 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $15,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 17.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 84,904,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,796,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,183,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,653 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,848,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,424,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,513 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of AUR opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.85. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.