ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 287,452 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,391,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,452 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $37,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth about $532,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $11,292,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 12.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,546,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,167,000 after buying an additional 819,385 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth about $1,897,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 2,765,692.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 691,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.
Genius Sports Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genius Sports
Genius Sports Profile
Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genius Sports
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.