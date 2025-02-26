ARK Investment Management LLC Has $6.56 Million Stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,923 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMPS. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 211.7% in the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 914,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 621,222 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 567,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 258,000 shares during the period. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. COMPASS Pathways plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.28.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

