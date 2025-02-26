ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Lessened by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $12,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $330.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $289.82 and a one year high of $363.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.49.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

