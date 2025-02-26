Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.180-1.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.18 to $1.21 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.49 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 588.89%.

Insider Transactions at Easterly Government Properties

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO Darrell W. Crate acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,835.89. This represents a 6.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.