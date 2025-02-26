Trex (NYSE:TREX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.54 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Trex updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Trex Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Trex stock opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $58.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.38.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

