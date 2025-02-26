Eq LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Eq LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USXF opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1691 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

