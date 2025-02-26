Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $168.28 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $837.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 2.21.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

In related news, Director Terrence Wright sold 16,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $518,478.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,116.16. This represents a 21.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

