OppFi (OPFI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
OppFi Trading Down 2.2 %
OPFI opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.20 million, a P/E ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.56. OppFi has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other OppFi news, Director David Vennettilli sold 22,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $171,271.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,304.32. The trade was a 15.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 84.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
