OppFi (OPFI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OppFi Trading Down 2.2 %

OPFI opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.20 million, a P/E ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.56. OppFi has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

Get OppFi alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OppFi news, Director David Vennettilli sold 22,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $171,271.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,304.32. The trade was a 15.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPFI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OppFi from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Report on OppFi

OppFi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.