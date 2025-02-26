Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $307.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $262.32 and a one year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.17.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

