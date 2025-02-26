Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Issues Earnings Results

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.64), Zacks reports. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion.

Par Pacific Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PARR. Mizuho downgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Insider Transactions at Par Pacific

In other news, Director William Pate sold 67,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $1,098,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 524,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,174.20. The trade was a 11.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

