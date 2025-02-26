Needham & Company LLC Boosts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $40.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Celsius Stock Down 14.3 %

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Creative Planning raised its stake in Celsius by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Celsius by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

