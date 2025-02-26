Weil Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,576 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.1% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 69.1% during the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in Starbucks by 48.6% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Starbucks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,106 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $38,631,000 after acquiring an additional 41,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.
Starbucks Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $130.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $115.24.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
