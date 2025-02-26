Weil Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,576 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.1% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 69.1% during the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in Starbucks by 48.6% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Starbucks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,106 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $38,631,000 after acquiring an additional 41,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $130.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $115.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.