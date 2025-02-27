84,988 Shares in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX) Acquired by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 84,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMAX. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,022,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. FSR Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,008,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,727,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,674,000.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.39.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

