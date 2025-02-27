Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 56,562.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 315,053 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $145,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $425.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $460.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $326.22 and a one year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

