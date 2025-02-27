Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 419 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up about 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $98.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

