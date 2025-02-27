FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $244,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 235,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,137,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,909,000 after buying an additional 222,435 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.36.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

