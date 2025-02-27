Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 480 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 1.0% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $31,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

RTX opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.17. RTX Co. has a one year low of $88.95 and a one year high of $132.43. The stock has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

